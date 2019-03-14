Jackson Co. girls facing two region games in three days

The back-end of the week will be a busy one for the Jackson County girls’ soccer team with games against two region opponents in a three-day span.
The Panthers (5-2, 2-0) will play at Monroe Area today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. in a weather make-up game and at Morgan County Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“Two games in three days is not ideal, but weather has dictated this situation,” coach Matt Maier said. “We have to be prepared versus both Monroe Area and Morgan County as we will get their best with these being region games.”
Monroe Area is off to a 3-1-1 start, while Morgan County is 1-3, but a physical opponent.
“Monroe Area is an organized team, so we will have to be patient to find our opportunities,” Maier said. “Morgan County is always a physical game, so we will have to be mentally prepared for that. We just need to play our game and play with speed, skill and intelligence.”
Jackson County broke a two-game losing streak Friday with four goals from Serenity Castillo in a 10-0 region win over Hart County. Ivy Bell added two goals, while Bre Lumley, Melissa Ventura, Abbie Venable and Montgomery Garland each scored one.
The Panthers were coming off shutout losses to Oconee County (2-0 on March 1) and North Oconee (5-0 on March 5).
“It was good to get a positive result. We missed on a lot of chances versus the Oconee schools, so it was good to see us finish those chances,” Maier said.
