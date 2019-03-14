A ninth-inning RBI single from Cole Watkins lifted the Jefferson baseball team to a 2-1 road win over Stephens County in nine innings, keeping the Dragons perfect on the season at 10-0.
Zac Corbin drove in the team's only other run with an RBI single in the third inning. Trey McEver led the Dragons offensively with a 3-for-4 night with two doubles.
Lane Watkins threw seven innings and allowed just four hits and one earned run in picking up a no-decision. He struckout nine batters. Brycen Jewell threw the final two frames for the win, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.
Jefferson hosts Stephens County Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
BASEBALL: Jefferson edges Stephens Co. 2-1 in nine innings, moves to 9-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry