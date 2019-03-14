BASEBALL: Jefferson completes three-game sweep of Monroe Area

No. 1-ranked Jefferson navigated its first region series in convincing fashion.
The Dragons blasted Monroe Area 10-5 and 12-0 in a doubleheader sweep Thursday, taking the series 3-0. Jefferson beat the Purple Hurricanes 15-0 in the series opener last Tuesday.
The Dragons were off to an 8-0 start heading into this past Tuesday night’s action.
“I see some things we could fix that would make us even better, but 8-0 is still a good start,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “I’m happy with that.”
Jefferson takes a break from region play this week. The Dragons will host Stephens County Thursday at 5:55 p.m. and Walnut Grove Friday at 5:55 p.m. The team played Stephens County this past Tuesday but results weren’t known at press time.
Knight said the break from the 8-AAA schedule will be beneficial since his team had a number of weather cancellations prior to region play. Playing non-region games allow teams to get a look at different players in different positions in games that don’t count toward playoff positioning.
“Any other year, we probably wouldn’t want that break that early,” Knight said. “But this year it’s kind of welcomed actually. We needed it.”
As for Thursday’s doubleheader sweep, Jefferson built up a 7-0 lead through three innings en route to winning the first game of the twin bill.
Sammy Elegreet went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Cole Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Zac Corbin (1-for-5) also drove in two runs.
Derek Vaughn threw four innings for the win, allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out five batters.
The Dragons, however, surrendered five runs over the course of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and committed four errors in the win.
“We did not play particularly well the first ball game,” Knight said. “It’s actually the first time this entire year, practice included, that we haven’t played real good baseball … It was just a bad ball game, but I was pleased with the second ball game. We turned it around and played a lot better.”
Jefferson pounded out 20 hits in the game-two rout. Up 4-0, the Dragons pulled away from Monroe Area with five runs in the top of the sixth inning and three more in the top of the seventh.
Cole Watkins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Lane Watkins went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Ryan Godfrey was 3-for-4 as well with an RBI. Zac Corbin went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI.
Brycen Jewell threw five shutout innings for the win, allowing four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
“They threw their best pitcher in Game 3, and we hit him pretty good,” Knight said. “I was pleased with it. It was close early but I think the guys responded to seeing somebody pretty decent and played pretty good baseball.”
