BOYS' SOCCER: Suspended soccer game to be resumed Monday

Jackson County will have to wait until Monday to see if it can finish off a region win over Hart County.
The Panthers were tied 1-1 with the Bulldogs in overtime when the game was called at approximately 10 p.m. due to multiple lightning delays. Both teams had players scheduled to take the SAT the next day.
Ryan Xiong scored the team’s only goal with an assist from Erick Rodriguez.
The game will resume Monday at 5 p.m. at Jackson County.
This won’t be the first time Panther head coach Jason Guzzardo will coach in a resumed game during his career.
“There is a unique plan to the circumstances of finishing a match,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing if our guys can overcome the challenge.”
Jackson County will play two region games this week before resuming the Hart County game, however. The Panthers will play at Monroe Area today (Wednesday) at 7:30 p.m. and at Morgan County Friday (7:30 p.m.).
“This is the time of year when your team has to be mentally focused and able to handle adversity as you never know what the weather will be week to week and even day to day,” Guzzardo said. “Every week is a busy week this time of year, so not much changes to our plan.”
