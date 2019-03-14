BASEBALL: Vaughn’s strong mound performance pushes Dragons to 10-0

Jefferson coach Tommy Knight had considered getting a few pitchers work in a non-region game, but Derek Vaughn was too efficient to pull off the mound.
Vaughn pitched six innings allowing just three hits and an earned run with three strikeouts in the Dragons’ 6-1 win over Stephens County Thursday at home. Jefferson, which will face Walnut Grove Friday at 7 p.m., improved to 10-0.
“Derek threw the ball very well,” Knight said. “We were thinking about taking him out in the fourth (inning) because we wanted to get some other guys in because it’s non-region, and I looked and he was at 38 pitches. I was like ‘Holy Cow, how do I take him out when he’s only thrown 38 pitches in the fourth?’”
Vaughn stayed on for two more innings and used just 57 pitches on the night, 44 of which went for strikes.
“That ain’t bad,” Knight said. “High school pitching is about being around the plate and changing speeds. He did that tonight, and obviously his results were good.”
Rem Maxwell came on and worked the seventh inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Jefferson scored two runs each in the first, fourth and sixth innings in the win.
University of Georgia signee Lane Watkins went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Sammy Elegreet went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
The win gave Jefferson a sweep in this two-game non-region series with former region foe Stephens County, which won 21 games a year ago en route to the Class AAAA playoffs.
“That’s a good team,” Knight said. “They’re in the region we came out of last year. They’re going to make some noise in there … That’s a good win.”
