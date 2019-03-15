Hospice patient threatens worker with gun

A hospice employee reported that a patient who lives on Sixth Street in Colbert pulled out a handgun and threatened her during a medical visit to his home.
She said he yelled at her and told her that if “anyone came to his house trying to sell drugs, he would kill them.”
She also told Deputy Lauren Townsend that he threatened to shoot anyone that came to his residence.
The woman said she immediately left, returning to her office before calling 9-1-1.
Hospice discontinued services to the patient and she said she had no interest in pursuing legal action, but merely wanted to notify law enforcement to protect the safety of officers who might have to respond to the man’s home in the future.
Townsend notified Sgt. Daniel Martin and requested that dispatch place a note in the call system about the incident.
