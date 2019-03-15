Chuck Lee Baxter, 59, of Commerce, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Baxter was born in Commerce to the late Gaston Lafayette “Fate” and Helen Farmer Baxter. He was a lineman for Eagle Construction. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Baxter McGinnis.
Mr. Baxter is survived by his sisters, Naomi Minish (Jerry) of Hull, Vickie Kesler (Dennis) and Sheryl Baxter all of Commerce; and brothers, Glenn Baxter (Jean) of Danielsville and Sam Baxter (Janda) of Homer.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Anchor Church.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Chuck Lee Baxter (03-09-19)
