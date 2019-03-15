Chuck Lee Baxter (03-09-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, March 15. 2019
Chuck Lee Baxter, 59, of Commerce, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Baxter was born in Commerce to the late Gaston Lafayette “Fate” and Helen Farmer Baxter. He was a lineman for Eagle Construction. In addition to his parents, Mr. Baxter was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Baxter McGinnis.

Mr. Baxter is survived by his sisters, Naomi Minish (Jerry) of Hull, Vickie Kesler (Dennis) and Sheryl Baxter all of Commerce; and brothers, Glenn Baxter (Jean) of Danielsville and Sam Baxter (Janda) of Homer.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Anchor Church.

In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.