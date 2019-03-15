The bridge that carries State Route 82 Spur over the North Oconee River will close to traffic beginning Monday, March 18. It will be closed for 180 days for replacement.
Traffic will be detoured by way of I-85 and SR 98, and clearly marker detour signs will be in place to guide traffic around the project's limits.
Some Jackson County School System bus routes will be impacted. Those area buses will be re-routed during construction.
Hurricane Shoals Park will also be impacted. Those wishing to visit the park must use the North/Maysville entrance during the road closure.
This project was awarded to Talley Construction Company, Inc. and has a scheduled completion of March 2020.
Portion of SR 82 Spur to close Monday
