Owners want more time before hearing on unusual rezoning

Owners of a 90-acre tract involved in an unusual rezoning matter have requested more time before an upcoming public hearing.
Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners is set to hold a public hearing Monday March 18 on a map amendment, rezoning and special use for 90 acres at the intersection of Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln.
The BOC previously denied a controversial rezoning request for the land that would have allowed a warehouse. Owners EWC Commons, later filed suit against the county, claiming the board denied the property owners the best use and value of the undeveloped land.
The BOC later initiated the map amendment, rezoning and special use requests in an effort to resolve the issue. David King, an attorney for the landowners, previously told the Jackson County Planning Commission that his clients don’t agree with the BOC’s proposed rezoning.
The owners want more time before the Monday public hearing.
“…my client formally requests an extension of approximately 30 days to the April 15 hearing date in order to attempt to reach a compromise with the board,” King wrote in an email.
King noted the extra time would allow the owners to “come up with the necessary plans, drawings, and layouts of a proposal which may allow it to feasibly develop the property under a designation other than general industrial.”
“I spoke with my client again today and they are making progress, but need a bit more time to come up with a workable proposal,” King wrote.
It is not clear if the BOC will vote to table the item at its Monday meeting.
