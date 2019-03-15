Bridges: Fendley a standout coach, leader, person

Bethlehem Christian Academy leaders decided to part ways with Lance Fendley, and even several days after learning of this move I am still stunned.
Fendley told Barrow News-Journal editor Scott Thompson that his departure was not a resignation. The man who served as the school’s athletic director and head football coach for several years is currently looking at new options for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
I have covered high school athletics for decades and I am not sure if a move has shocked me more than this one.
To some coaching high school football is about the Xs and Os and about winning, sometimes at all costs. Fendley certainly knows Xs and Os but he brought so much more to his job than that.
His work ethic and positive example for the student-athletes at BCA were things I witnessed countless times in recent years. He understands the value of learning life’s lessons through football.
Fendley is a man of strong faith and he would no doubt tell you his priorities are God, family and then football. Many of us speak that but how many actually live it is another question.
A great example of how Fendley taught life’s lessons came during the 2018 season. As the coach gathered his players after a loss he told them the importance of not quitting on the season, on their teammates and on themselves.
“The easiest thing to do is to quit,” the coach said. “That is the coward’s way. If you start doing that then it will become a hard habit to break. If you quit now because you feel there’s no point or that the season is over, then one day you will quit your job because things aren’t going well. You will quit on your marriage. You will quit on your kids. Don’t give into taking the coward’s way out.”
As I stood just outside the team huddle and listened to his words, I thought how the message was one we all needed to hear. I wrote a column about that night and received numerous compliments from people who admired Fendley and his character.
The coach and I spent many hours talking football during his tenure at BCA.
However, two talks I had with the coach are what I will always remember and be thankful for, and neither were about the sport we both have a passion for.
The first came after I decided to leave the newspaper business full-time and try a new venture.
The new opportunity seemed perfect or certainly worth taking a chance on. In the end it was anything but perfect.
I began covering high school football again for this paper immediately after my new venture failed, and Fendley was one of the first ones I talked to. It was actually me doing most of the talking and the coach listening.
Fendley told me things would work out and that it was obvious my passion was covering high school sports anyway so perhaps it was best to get back into that.
The second time came following the death of a loved one who had been ill for a long time.
These times are never easy. No one is truly ever prepared for it even if we know it is inevitable. Fendley sensed I was going through a tough time and called me one day on the phone. We talked for about an hour as I asked for his prayers and positive thoughts.
Those situations to me show the type of man Fendley is. I know he had numerous other things he could have been doing but he set those aside to lend an ear and be a sounding board for me. I will never forget that.
I cannot say I understand the decision BCA leaders have made. No explanation has been given other than wanting to go in a different direction. Having attended a private school similar to BCA and having covered them for decades as a journalist, I do know things of this nature happen. Often if one makes the wrong parent or wrong board member mad, then the coach is let go.
Another long-time football coach called me last week and was also stunned at the news of what had happened to Fendley. We both were at a loss for words.
While BCA certainly may find a new football coach who knows Xs and Os, one has to wonder if the replacement will connect with students the way Fendley did and be such a positive role model in all ways.
Certainly, the grass is not always greener on the other side of the football field.
At my age, one would think nothing would surprise me anymore. The dismissal of Lance Fendley from BCA has not only surprised me, but stunned me.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has covered high school football since 1988 and is a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
