Danielsville dealing with Sherwood road issues

Danielsville officials have been dealing with multiple complaints from Sherwood subdivision residents about road issues within the development due to recent heavy rains.
Mayor Todd Higdon said the situation is bad, but noted that the maintenance department can’t do much until it stops raining so much on a regular basis.
“About all we can do is add gravel,” Higdon said, and told maintenance director Daniel Turpin to get as much gravel as needed from the county.
They also discussed that the road design within the older neighborhood is poor with just a thin layer of pavement and a lot of drainage issues.
“There is thin to no paving in some places,” Higdon said. He estimated it will cost from $150,000 to $250,000 to repave the roads and fix the drainage issues.
In other business, the council agreed to purchase a new mower for the maintenance department at a cost of $7,800 from Terry’s Sales and Rentals in Cumming. The item had been included in the 2019 budget.
The council also discussed visitors to Danielsville Memorial Gardens leaving items at gravesites. Higdon said the maintenance department typically removes the items when they perform regular maintenance at the cemetery so that they won’t be damaged or cause damage while they are mowing. The items are brought to city hall for safekeeping.
The council agreed to have more signs placed at the cemetery urging visitors not to leave items there. They also agreed to have more signage put up letting visitors know that city hall needs to be informed when a grave is opened, a marker is placed or any other changes are made within the cemetery.
City Clerk Susan Payne informed the council that Los Fogatas has obtained a temporary license from the state and is selling beer and wine again. The owner is awaiting his liquor license before resuming liquor by the drink sales. Payne and Higdon said there has also been some discussion of the owner’s plans to remodel the restaurant and what permits, etc. would be needed to facilitate that.
The council heard that the police department will host a PATEN meeting March 22 at the high school.
They also discussed the fact that the police department was over budget for 2018, due in part to new officer training, equipment, etc.
Mayor Higdon reminded Chief Burnette that the council needs invoices on large purchases and at least “a conversation” about smaller purchases so that the council is aware of what is going on.
Burnette reported that the police department answered 112 calls for service in February. They also investigated eight incidents, one of which resulted in a drug arrest and $1,811 in cash that is currently pending seizure.
Burnette said new officer Megan Powell continues positive progression in her field training and he intends to release her to full duty status on her own in the near future.
