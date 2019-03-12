SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Tennis and soccer

TENNIS
Last Monday
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 3, GAINESVILLE 2: The Dragons won two singles matches and a double match to pull out a non-region road win over Gainesville. With the match tied 2-2, No. 3 singles player Cody Bare clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Marcus Berninger also delivered a singles victory, prevailing 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Last Tuesday
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, MORGAN CO. 0: The Jefferson girls’ tennis team swept Morgan County at home in its region opener last Tuesday. Winners were Ginevra Gradassi (No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0), Sarah Moore (No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1), Sydney Tyler (W, 6-3, 6-3), Gracie Beem and Gwenyth Miller (No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 7-5) and Kaitlyn House and Sarah Middleton (4-6, 6-1, 6-2).
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 5, MORGAN CO. 0: The Jefferson boys rolled to a win in their region opener at Morgan County last Tuesday. Winners were Marcus Berninger (No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1), Cooper Kework (No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-1), Cody Bare (No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1), Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester (No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-1) and James Smith and Chase Tyner (6-2, 4-6, 10-3 tiebreaker).
Thursday
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, FRANKLIN CO. 0: The Jefferson girls’ tennis team dominated defending region champion Franklin County Thursday on the road, sweeping all five lines. Ginevra Gradassi won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, followed by wins from Sarah Moore (6-2, 6-1) and Sydney Tyler (6-4, 7-5) at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively. Gwenyth Miller and Gracie Beem pulled out a close match at No. 1 doubles winning in a tiebreaker (6-3, 1-6, 10-7 tiebreaker) and Kaitlyn House and Sarah Middleton won at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-3).
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 4, FRANKLIN CO. 1: Jefferson picked up a region win Thursday at Franklin County behind three singles wins and a doubles win. Cooper Kework won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreak) at No. 1 singles, Cody Bare won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and James Smith won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester won their match at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4.
SOCCER
Last Tuesday
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 4, EAST JACKSON 0: Valerie LaDue had two goals and an assist, while Savanna Jackson and Sarah LaMar also scored as the Jefferson girls’ soccer team downed East Jackson 4-0 at home last Tuesday.
Ally-Kate Navas also had an assist, and goal keepers Margo Perry and Gracie Martin recorded the shutout.
“East Jackson played with more heart than I have ever seen a team play with,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said. “Our players noted this at halftime. True respect to them.”
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 3, EAST JACKSON 0: Roberto Quintal, Brandon Hudson and Cam Smith scored one goal each as the Jefferson boys’ soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over rival East Jackson last Tuesday at home.
Quintal scored Jefferson’s lone first-half goal, scoring in the 35th minute. Hudson upped the Dragons’ lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 46th minute. Smith supplied the final goal very late, scoring in the 79th minute.
Hudson also recorded an assist, as did Will Burdick and Connor Oviedo. Goal keeper Javy Flores earned the shutout with three saves.
Friday and Saturday
•JEFFERSON GIRLS FINISH WITH LOSS AND TIE IN TOURNEY: Jefferson fell to top-10 ranked Union Grove in Class AAAAA 2-1 Friday and tied River Ridge 0-0 Saturday in a weekend tournament in Jekyll Island.
Abbey Eison scored the lone goal Friday against Union Grove. Jefferson outshot the Wolverines 15-11 with three shots hitting the crossbar. “We executed in all areas except the score … The coaches and players agreed it was our best played game of soccer so far this season,” coach Molly McCarty said.
McCarty pointed to the overall quality play in the net at the tournament.
“Both keepers, from Union Grove and River Ridge, were solid and made some incredible saves,” she said. “The quality of play for both teams were exactly the reason we enjoy traveling to Jekyll.”
Goal keeper Margo Perry allowed just one goal in the two tournament games.
“She, too, made some key saves and was very consistent,” McCarty said adding that Cassi McCormack saved a goal as the centerback against River Ridge.
The coach pointed to the challenges her team faced this past weekend.
“Playing teams like we did this weekend with only 14 hours of true recovery was tough, especially when you factor in travel,” she said. “Overall, it gave us great evaluation for the play moving forward and the weaknesses we need to focus on to finish out the region and the season in hopes of making playoffs.”
•JEFFERSON BOYS SPLIT GAMES AT JEKYLL TOURNEY: The Jefferson boys soccer team suffered a 4-0 loss to Class AAAAA Union Grove Friday at the Jekyll Island Tournament of Champions, but rebounded with a 5-0 win over Heritage-Newnan on Saturday.
Sean Childs scored two goals, while Patrick Sorah, Brandon Hudson and Cam Smith scored one goal each. Kupa Katompa, Roberto Quintal, Connor Oviedo and Hayden Kilgore each had an assist.
