SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Track, golf, tennis and JV soccer

TRACK AND FIELD
Thursday
•JENKINS LEADS JCCHS GIRLS AT CHEROKEE BLUFF: In a Thursday tri-meet at Cherokee Bluff, Anasia Jenkins won the long jump (14-0) and 100 meters (13.57) and helped the 4 x 100 relay team (Madison Miller, Emily Bennett, Jenkins and Michelle Martin) win the 4 x 100 meters (54.53). Other winners were America Glaze (400 meters, 1:03.89), Annie Kate Riley (800 meters, 2:50.24), Naomi Sims (200 meters, 28.88) and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Carson Anderson, Megan Milian, Miller and Jaycie Ponce (4:32.14). The Jackson County girls finished second in the team standings with 61 points.
•HIBBERT PICKS UP TWO WINS: Jackson County’s Julian Hibbert won the long jump (17-10.5) and the 400-meter dash (54.84) in a three-team meet Thursday at Cherokee Bluff. Other winners were Jonathan Fountain (shot put, 42-7), Alex Garcia (discus, 108-5), James Elder (110-meter hurdles, 15.54). The Panthers finished third overall with 53 points.
GOLF
Wednesday
•LYONS LEADS JCCHS GIRLS: The Jackson County girls didn’t not complete their match with Jefferson last Wednesday, finishing with a score of 123 through five holes. Allie Lyons led the Panthers with a 40, followed by Mattie Rich (41) and Sarah Cromer (42).
•JCCHS BOYS FALL TO JEFFERSON: The Panthers fell to rival Jefferson 187-194 last Wednesday. Sam Holley led Jackson County with a round of 45.
Thursday
•LYONS SHOOTS 34 IN SIX-HOLE MATCH: Allie Lyons shot a 34 to lead Jackson County in a match against Commerce that ended after six holes. Mattie Rich shot a 45, and Cora Pittman added a 46 as Jackson County shot a team score of 125 in the abbreviated match.
•JCCHS BOYS TOP COMMERCE: The Jackson County boys defeated rival Commerce 178-207, led by Sam Holley and Jake Holley, who both carded rounds of 41. Ryan Hill shot a 47 and Gabe Hanes shot a 49.
Saturday
•HILL FIRES CAREER-LOW AT APPLE MOUNTAIN: Ryan Hill shot a career-best 87 for the Jackson County boys Saturday at the Apple Mountain Invitational. Aidan Pitt added a career-best round of 92.
JV SOCCER
Last Wednesday
•NORTH OCONEE 3, JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 1: North Oconee scored two goals in the final three minutes of the match to break a 1-1 tie. Ben Meadows scored the Panthers’ only goal.
TENNIS
Last Tuesday
•JACKSON CO. (GIRLS) 4, EAST JACKSON 1: The Panthers battled chilly conditions last week to earn a region and rivalry win. Emily King won a close match at No. 1 singles 7-6, 6-3, followed by a victory from Emma Pruitt at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1. Tori Fortune and Kacie Holycross, a pair of four-year starters, won 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 3 singles, Amelia Galley won a dramatic match, 6-7, 6-2, 11-9 (tiebreaker). “There really was no loser in that match because the girls were so evenly matched,” Panther coach Wayne Brooks said. “It was so much fun to watch.”
•JACKSON CO. (BOYS) 5, EAST JACKSON 0: The Jackson County boys blitzed rival East Jackson on a blistery cold night in region play. Nicholas Bergeron outlasted East Jackson’s Ashton Sosebee in a three-set match, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, for a win at No. 1 singles. Kyle Graves picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and freshman Drake Tatar won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Kade Graves (normally the team’s No. 1 singles player) teamed with Bo Reeves for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Conrad Satkofsy and Tyler Wester won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to complete the Panther sweep.
SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Track, golf, tennis and JV soccer
