Quintal delivered three goals, Sean Childs scored twice and Connor Oviedo, Tristen Nixon and Kupa Katompa added one goal each as the 10th-ranked Dragons routed the visiting Purple Hurricanes 8-1 Friday.
The Dragons are now 8-2 on the season and 4-0 in region play.
Quintal punched the ball in at close range in the 15th minute and then placed a shot inside the far post past the keeper in the 18th minute for his second score. He completed his hat trick with another score in the 22nd minute.
Childs then took over, taking a cross from Katompa, and putting the ball in the back of the net from just over 10 yards out and later added goal off a header in the 31st minute to give Jefferson a 5-0 lead. Oviedo then put the ball in during the 34th minute, and Jefferson led 6-0 by halftime.
The Dragons finished off the rout in the second half. Nixon scored in the 65th minute, capitalizing on a one-on-one opportunity, and Katompa slipped a shot in inside the near post in the 70th minute to cap the scoring for Jefferson.
Monroe Area’s only goal came when it converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute.
Jefferson is off until Friday when it travels across town to face rival Jackson County.
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 3, MONROE AREA 1: Offensive opportunities were not an issue for Jefferson. Converting those chances were another matter.
The seventh-ranked Jefferson girls unleashed a barrage of shots on and off frame but found the back of the net just three times in a 3-1 home win over Monroe Area Friday.
“This has been the story of our season,” Dragon coach Molly McCarty said. “Shots and shots and shots, but they just don’t go in.”
McCarty added that “shooting is mental.”
“You can be a great shooter, but unless you put it in the net … that’s how you win the game,” she said.
Savanna Jackson, Abbey Eison and Lauren Wilson scored one goal each as Jefferson improved to 7-2-1 and 4-0 on Region 8-AAA play.
Savanna Jackson takes a shot on goal Friday during the Jefferson girls' 3-1 win over Monroe Area.
“We win the game, not the way we want to win it, but it’s a win,” McCarty said. “We’re 4-0 in region.”
McCarty added that the victory likely qualified the team for the playoffs.
“But that’s not good enough,” she said, “and what we did tonight is not good enough.”
The Dragons are off until Friday when it faces a high-stakes region clash with 8-AAA co-leader and rival Jackson County.
“We’ve got a big game coming up Friday that is huge,” McCarty said.
In the win over Monroe Area, Jackson scored in the 15th minute Friday and Eison followed with a goal in the 21st minute, but the Dragons went through a 49-minute scoring drought until Wilson took a pass from Vayda Kozup in the 70th minute and slid a shot past the keeper inside the far post for a score.
Jefferson was without starting center midfielder Valerie LaDue, who was out with an illness.
McCarty pointed to the play of Alex Ornelas, who suffered a season-ending knee injury a year ago to the day Friday night.
“I’m super proud of Alex Ornelas, who to this date 365 days ago tore her ACL at Oconee County,” McCarty said. “She had to play the whole game tonight. She stepped up. Those are the things that we’re proud of.”
Monroe Area scored its lone goal in the first half in the 39th minute.
“We let that one go in, and I think our defense is going to learn from that,” McCarty said.