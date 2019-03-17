Ila officials voted not to renew a business license for a commercial building located at the four-way stop in Ila after the business caught fire.
Mayor Mike Coile reported that the fire was the result of someone living in it. He said the fire department had to cut a hole in the floor to put out the fire and that the roof is also leaking. The county code enforcement officer is investigating the incident, according to the meeting minutes.
All sales at the location were to stop immediately and the Ila Fire Department was to put crime scene tape around the structure to bar anyone from going inside.
Mayor Coile also reported that he went into the house on the corner of Glenn Street and it was “filled to the roof with clothes” and if it were to catch fire there is no way it could be put out.
In other business, Coile reported that he met with Superintendent Michael Williams in order to discuss some issues at the elementary school. He said Williams agreed to have school system staff install a guard rail around the ditch on the corner of Church Street. The city will put gravel on the shoulder of the road at Cemetery Street and the turn off for Sewell Mill Road, as well as work on some of the ditches along bus routes.
City Attorney Pat Graham reported that he had met with Sheriff Michael Moore and discussed issues that need to be included with an intergovernmental agreement concerning the sheriff’s office doing code enforcement for the city. Graham said he is ready to put the agreement on paper and schedule a time to go before the Madison County Commissioners to seek approval.
Councilwoman Peggy Freeman reported that she received a complaint about the speed bumps being in need of restriping. City clerk Susan Steed said she would check with Garrett Paving about restriping the speed bumps in front of the school and on Fitzpatrick Road.
The council agreed to purchase 12 new Christmas decorations to replace some of the small ones the city currently has.
