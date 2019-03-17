IDA talks engineering for Hwy. 72 pump station

County water leaders met recently to consider engineering bids on a Hwy. 72 pump station that will help provide water to a planned power plant.
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority discussed hiring either Phil Munro or Chris Quigley to serve as the engineer for a booster pump station for the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) water line project.
Madison County is running 12-miles of 12-inch water line to the planned power plant off Hwy. 72 to supply upwards of one million gallons of water per day to the power plant, which aims to open June 1. The plant will burn wood and sell electricity to Georgia Power.
Madison County is expected to receive about $1 million in sales tax money annually from the Georgia Power purchase of power from GRP. The county also anticipates several hundred thousand in property taxes. The sale of water to GRP will cover debt costs for the water line installation, which is running at almost $5 million.
No decision was made Thursday morning on who to hire as an engineer for the pump station, but the industrial authority will consider the matter at its Wednesday, March 20 meeting. The IDA expects to pay $15,500 for the engineering work.
