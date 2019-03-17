Dale Autry Willoughby, 70, of Statham, joined departed loved ones in Jesus’s presence March 14, 2019.
She was preceded by her husband, Jimmy Lee Willoughby; parents, Frank Autry, Jr. and Sara Lee Bagwell Autry; and sister, Nancy Carolyn Autry. She was born March 4, 1949 in Hull, and was the assistant manager of Frank’s Garage and Hardware in Statham.
Surviving are children, Kimberly Dale Epps and Christopher Gary Epps both of Statham; grandson, Christopher Blake Epps; siblings, Paul David Autry of Cedar Point, N.C., Ralph Autry of Statesboro, Rosa Lee Hamrick of Statham, Gail Allred of Auburn, Connie Autry, Frank Autry, III, Brenda Steele and Glenn Autry all of Statham.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Strickland officiating. Interment was held in the Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Commerce. Pallbearers were Timothy Autry, Jason Holbrook, Andy Autry, Joseph Autry, Christopher B. Epps and Jaden May.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Dale Autry Willoughby (03-14-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry