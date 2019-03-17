Gerry Lynn Resciniti, 62, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Saturday, March 16, 2019. Mrs. Resciniti was born in Washington, Penn., a daughter of the late Patrick and Dorothy Gump Frazier. Mrs. Resciniti was a graduate of Detroit College of Business where she obtained her Bachelors of Accounting Degree and was an accountant with the Northeast Georgia Council on Boys Scouts.
Survivors include her husband, Frank A. Resciniti of Jefferson; two sons, Christopher Resciniti of San Franciso, Calif., and Daniel Resciniti and his wife Katelyn of Bedford, Texas; sister, Jennie Fraley and her husband Raymond of Washington, Penn.; two nieces, Rachel and Heather; and two grandchildren, Sofia and Fox, also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frankie and Andy’s Place, 653 Gainesville, Highway, Winder, Georgia 30680 or frankieandandysplace.org/donate
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Gerry Lynn Resciniti (03-16-19)
