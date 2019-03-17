Trisha Dianne Whiting Williams (03-15-19)

Trisha Dianne Whiting Williams, 72, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Mrs. Williams was born in Gainesville, a daughter to the late Jay and Opal Nix Roberts Whiting. Mrs. Williams was a cook at the Chicken King and was a member of the Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death her husband, Donald E. Williams and great granddaughter, Jamie Madison Page Stancil.
Survivors include her daughters, Melinda Durkas and her husband Paul of Gainesville, Gail Ebersole of Commerce, Lynn Johnson of Lawrenceville; sons, Chris Williams and Hubert Williams both of Commerce, brother, Steve Whiting of Michigan, sisters, Carolyn Wooten of Gainesville and Angela Clements of Cleveland, Georgia; long time friend, William “Buddy” Lance of Jefferson; seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hoschton.
Visitation: Monday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, GA 30606, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to the Church of one’s choice.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
