Belvie Pass Rooks, 73, of Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, March 15, 2019. Mrs. Rooks was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Hubert and Pearl McDougal Pass and was a homemaker and loving mother and wife. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rooks is preceded by a brother, Charles Pass.
Survivors include her husband Larry Rooks of Jefferson; two daughters, Donna McMullan and her husband Mark of Hoschton, Cindy Coley and her husband Michael of Jefferson; two sons, Greg Rooks of Jefferson and Scott Rooks and his wife Brooke of Jefferson; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren along with a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Ronnie Brock, Jeff Jones, Tony Willoughby, Jared Brock, Logan Jones and Jensen Brock. Honored as honorary pallbearers are Lamar Waldup, Billy Ledbetter and Tony Ledbetter.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Road, Suite A, Bogart, Georgia 30622 or to homesteadhospice.net
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Belvie Pass Rooks (03-15-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry