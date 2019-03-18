HB 302 dies in legislature

A state bill that would have stripped some local control from counties on housing decisions won’t become law this year.
House Bill 302, which was opposed by Madison County commissioners along with many other counties and the Association County Commissioners Georgia, has died.
Commission chairman John Scarborough said Rep. Tom McCall notified him that the bill is dead.
HB 302 was proposed to curtail local government overreach on imposing guidelines, but leaders in counties and cities in Georgia said it went too far. Officials fear it would hinder local government control of the look and design of homes, taking away the ability to set standards on such things as the color and building material, number of rooms and other general design elements on single- and double-family houses.
“I think it’s an overreach by the state,” said county commissioner Derek Doster.
Scarborough said housing restrictions are a tough matter, but he said leaders must account for costs versus services when considering growth. He said affordable housing is needed, but he said growth must be properly zoned, with overall finances for the county, considered, too.
“For us, it (the end of HB 302) is good, because it’s what we’ve been trying to do to tighten up a little bit (housing guidelines),” said Scarborough. “I feel we’re discriminating a little bit when we say the house has to be this big or it’s got to a have a minimum square footage. I’m not telling anyone you have to live there or that you can’t live there. But cost of services in this county — we have to support it one way or another. And you’re just not going to get it through a lot of things.”
