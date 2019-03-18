Donny Tyrone Davenport (03-15-19)

Donny Tyrone Davenport, 64, of Statham, passed away on March 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Linda Davenport and three children, Brea Davenport, Tyra Davenport and Kaytiea Davenport and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1p.m. at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy. 82, Statham.
Professional services entrusted to: Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
