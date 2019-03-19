County aims to beef up cyber security after nearby attack

A neighboring county was taken hostage in the cyberworld. And Madison County officials are taking notice, looking at ways to strengthen the county government’s security against Internet criminals.
The Jackson County government was recently forced to pay $460,000 in ransom to Internet hackers who secretly and anonymously infiltrated the government’s computer system and then locked it down, requiring a payment in Bitcoin, a cyber currency, for the county to get access to its own data.
The criminal act was shocking, not just to Jackson County officials, but government leaders in other counties as well, including Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough.
“That (a cyber ransom) would be fairly catastrophic for us,” said Scarborough, who has been in talks with county technology staff about beefing up cyber defenses.
The chairman acknowledged that outsmarting cyber crooks is a challenge for all who use computers.
“It’s one thing to know you need to develop something,” said Scarborough. “It’s quite a different issue when you start picking the hardware and software to do it.”
Scarborough said Madison County government data is already backed up, but the county will look at additional backups that disconnect from the system once a backup is complete. Likewise, Scarborough said the county will also examine its use of email attachments, which can provide potential routes of infection for viruses. Scarborough, a retired military man, said the military significantly restricts computer use, while also keeping tabs on how computers are used by employees.
“We’ve got to be a little bit about that business, not to penalize anybody, but to safeguard information,” he said. “So we talked about blocking attachments, zip files in general — you don’t know what they are until you open it, then surprise. We’re going to different things, like wetransfer. We use that to move big files back and forth. We do geo-limiting. We don’t conduct business with North Korea, Iran, Ukraine. We’re going to block anything coming from there, which is where most of your spam comes from.”
The chairman said the fight against cyber crime requires ongoing vigilance.
“It is all about staying one step ahead; it’s very difficult to defeat,” he said.
