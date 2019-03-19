Irene Pressley Hicks (03-17-19)

Irene Pressley Hicks, 95, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was a native of Hoschton and had been a resident of Monroe for 38 years. She was a member of Campton Baptist Church and loved cooking and canning.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Ida May Forster Pressley; her husband of 39 years, Bill Hicks; three sons, James, Gene and Roger Hicks; two brothers, Joe and Paul Pressley; two sisters, Clydie Mae Martin and Eunice Anderson and two grandchildren, Jimmy and Joey Hicks.

She is survived by a daughter, Pat H. McDaniel (Douglas) of Winder; two sons, Sandy Hicks (Sandra) of Loganville and George Hicks (Diane) of Monroe; a 100 year old sister, Lola Pressley Smallwood of Auburn; 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.

Funeral service: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Reardon officiating. Interment to follow in White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
Old Website

