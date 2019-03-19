Talmadge Henderson Perry, 78, of Lavonia, passed away Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Born September 2, 1940, in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Eugene and Ina Ivey Perry. He was the brother of the late Walter Perry, Margaret Tinsley, Avis Coker, Mardell Davis, and Linda Sexton. He received a BS in Criminal Justice from North Georgia College. He was a retired sergeant with the Georgia State Patrol. He was a loan officer with 1st National Bank of Jackson County, and had been a mail carrier. He was a Mason. He was a member of the Belmont Baptist Church of Talmo.
Survivors include his wife Marie McDuffie Whitworth Perry; two sons, Eric Perry of Lavonia, and Scott Perry of Madison, Alabama; two grandchildren; three brothers, Tommy Perry, Athens, Ralph Perry, Jefferson, and Kesler Perry Commerce; two sisters, Judy Williams, Littleton, NC, and Jean Ward, Hoschton, GA; a number of nieces and nephews.
Services: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the B.D. Ginn Memorial Chapel in Carnesville with the Rev. Mike Smith and Matthew Murry. Interment with Georgia State Patrol Honors will be in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body is the Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, GA. The family is at the home. They will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
Talmadge Henderson Perry (03-17-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry