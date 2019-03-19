Stanley Fouche (03-17-19)

Stanley Fouche, 70, of Nicholson died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Emory Hospital. Mr. Fouche was born in Athens to the late, Willard and Myrtle Palmer Fouche. Mr. Fouche was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow Campus.

Mr. Fouche is survived by his wife, Brenda Tindle Fouche of Nicholson; sons, Jeff Fouche of Dacula and Kevin Fouche of Nicholson; brothers, David Fouche of Jefferson and Tim Fouche of Nicholson; sisters, Connie Wilkes of Jefferson, Cathy Brain of Nicholson, Cindy Rogers of Wilmington, DE, Rhonda Fouche of Comer, and Becky Skelton of Braselton; five grandchildren.

Funeral service: Wednesday, March 20, at 2 p.m. from Nicholson Baptist Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington Jr. and Mr. Don Watkins officiating with the interment following at Howington cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

