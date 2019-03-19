Stanley Joseph Navoczynski (03-10-19)

Stanley Joseph Navoczynski, 79 of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Stanley Navoczynski, and daughter, Juliette Marie Smith. He is survived by his spouse, Ethel Jean Navoczynski, children, Betty-Anne Reichard and Christopher Navoczynski; grandchildren Kelsey Bates, Ian Reichard, and Audrey Reichard, and great-grandchild Seraphina Bates; nieces and nephews Janet Santamauro, Daniel Navoczynski, Diane Lavelle, and Lenore Navoczynski and many great-nieces and nephews.
Stanley Navoczynski was born in Scranton, Penn., but lived in Allentown, Penn., Lafayette, Ind., and Omaha, Neb., before moving to Jefferson. He attended Penn State University and worked as product design engineer and manager for several car carrier and truck trailer companies before retiring from Cottrell, Inc. He was the inventor of seven patents in the industry. He was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, The Cadillac Club, The Mustang Club and several environmental organizations including the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club. He was also an active member of St. Catherine Laboure, in Jefferson, where he sung in the choir. He was an avid car enthusiast, particularly of classic collector cars, and enjoyed attending and participating in car shows. He also enjoyed nature, going for walks, and reading. In his younger years, he enjoyed golf, trap shooting, hunting and fishing.
Memorial service honoring the life of Stanley: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of Stanley Navoczynski.
Capstone Hospice, 5672 Peachtree Parkway, St. suite J Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 770-558-6202, www.capstonehospice.com
Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, 1-800-272-3900
Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagefuneralhome.com.
In charge of arrangements: Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC.
