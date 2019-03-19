Adria Acker Singletary (03-17-19)

Adria Acker Singletary, 75, of Winder, entered eternity March 17, 2019.
Adria was born April 28, 1943 in McCalla, Ala., to the late Gwendolyn Jewell Shepherd and Ivan Benton Acker Sr. Adria was a former resident of Lexington, and was a longtime past resident of Aiken, S.C. She was a longtime High School teacher in Aiken, S.C.
Adria was once the proud stepmother to Brenda, Deborah and Cynthia Singletary whom she always loved. She was a lifelong horsewoman who learned to ride from her aunts, uncles and a U.S. Army Cavalry Officer. Adria was an educator by profession for over 30 years. She had a passion for teaching and helping others succeed, that was what she loved the most. Ms. Singletary was of The Presbyterian Denomination.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Lauren and Lori Singletary of Winder; grandchildren, Derrick Ciccone, Kyle Ciccone and Melanie Adria Ginette Singletary; siblings, Sharon Daniels of Lawrenceville, Ivan Acker, Jr., of Buford, Georgia and Gwendolyn Bradley of Comer.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
