Man apprehended after SWAT standoff in Jefferson

A wanted man has been apprehended by authorities after barricading himself in a Jefferson residence.
The suspect — who has multiple felony warrants — reportedly barricaded himself inside a Mahaffey St. residence around 6:15 a.m.
Jefferson Police Department chief Joe Wirthman said they called on the Hall County SWAT team to assist.
The man was apprehended after tear gas was deployed in the residence. He was also reportedly tasered.
