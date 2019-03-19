Alvarez narrowly defeats Vickery in BOC race

Rolando Alvarez narrowly won Tuesday's special election for the vacant Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat, edging out Scott Vickery by eight votes, 122-114. There were two write-in votes.
Alvarez will fill the seat left vacant by Roger Wehunt, who resigned in October due to health reasons. Turnout in District 3 was 3.1 percent.
Turnout countywide for the ESPLOST renewal was 1.9 percent. The measure passed easily with 74.2 percent voting in favor. See a full story in Wednesday's edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

