A Colbert Elementary school bus was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Hwy. 72 near Tranquility Mobile Home Park. No one was injured, according to Superintendent Michael Williams and the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The Georgia State Patrol worked the accident. The sheriff’s office reported that Madison County EMS was dispatched to the scene to check on everyone involved.
Williams said the bus was traveling toward Colbert about 3:05 p.m. with five students on board and the driver when a small car headed toward Athens crossed the center divider and struck the front driver’s side of the bus. The car had to be extricated from underneath the bus, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the car, who has not been identified at this time, was also uninjured.
Williams said the bus was a 2004 model and that it was damaged pretty heavily. It was towed from the scene.
Williams declined to provide the name of the driver at this time, per protocol.
“It was pretty scary, of course for the children and the driver and we are grateful they are all OK, that’s what is most important,” Williams said. Parents were notified immediately and the children were loaded onto another bus.
No one injured in Tuesday bus accident
