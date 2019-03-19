BASEBALL: Dragons pull away from Panthers with 10 unanswered runs

What started out as a close rivalry game, ended up being a short night.
Jackson County and Jefferson were locked in a 4-4 tie in the third inning before Jefferson scored 10 unanswered runs to win a mercy-rule shortened game 14-4 in five innings Tuesday at home. The top-ranked Dragons improved to 11-0 and 4-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
“(Jackson County coach Matt) Bolt has done a good job,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “They play the game the right way. It was tough early, but we got on a little roll there and started swinging the bat. It was almost like two different ball games, the first part and the second part.”
The game went back-and-forth during that first portion.
Tied 1-1, Jackson County (6-8 overall, 3-4 Region 8-AAA) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning, scoring two runs off an error on a ground ball from Zac Saine.
Jefferson answered with three runs in the bottom half of the second, including a two-run double from Mason Cooper, to go ahead 4-3.
Jackson County knotted the game up again with an RBI single from Ayden Griswold in the top of the third inning. But the Dragons broke the tie in the bottom of the third, brining 10 batters to plate during the inning and scoring six runs to distance themselves from the Panthers.
Jefferson plated four more runs in the bottom of the fourth, culminating in a towering two-run blast from starting pitcher Lane Watkins that landed in trees beyond the right field wall.
“That ball went a long ways,” Knight said. “I’m going to tell you what, there are no doubters and there are no doubters. That was one that nobody moved … That was a well-hit ball.”
Watkins walked three batters in four innings on the mound, surrendering three hits and four runs (two earned), but helped himself out at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and his fourth-inning homer. He finished with three RBIs.
Cole Watkins went 3-for-3 as well with a pair of RBIs. Cooper finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Zac Corbin went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Ryan Godfrey (1-for-2) drove home two runs as well. Jefferson finished with 13 hits, nine of which came in the final two innings.
The Panthers were limited to three hits.
The series will conclude Friday at Jackson County with a doubleheader. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
