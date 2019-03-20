Arlene Jean Adams (03-18-19)

Arlene Jean Adams, 75, of Danielsville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Adams was born May 22, 1943, in New Haven, Conn., to the late Stanley and Helen Smith Kowalczyk. She worked as a office manager in the cable TV industry, and was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Adams Sr.; son, Gene Adams Jr.; and brothers, Robert and Ronald Kowalczyk.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with brief remarks at 7:30 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
