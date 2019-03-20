Arlene Jean Adams (03-18-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, March 20. 2019
Arlene Jean Adams, 75, of Danielsville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Adams was born May 22, 1943, in New Haven, Conn., to the late Stanley and Helen Smith Kowalczyk. She worked as a office manager in the cable TV industry, and was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Adams Sr.; son, Gene Adams Jr.; and brothers, Robert and Ronald Kowalczyk.

Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with brief remarks at 7:30 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Graveside service: Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.