By a margin of 58-percent to 42-percent, Jackson County School System voters approved a $52 million bond referendum this week. The final vote was 632-457 in favor of the referendum.
That approval that will allow the system to proceed with the full construction of a new 8-12 high school in the Braselton-Hoschton community off of Hwy. 332, the creation of a new college and career academy at the site of the existing Jackson County Comprehensive High School, and the renovation of other county school facilities.
“Our county is exceptionally fortunate to have community-minded and vested leaders who carry the torch for a progressive vision of excellence,” said superintendent April Howard. “We are committed to passionately investing in the future of Jackson County by serving students and all who choose to live, work, and play here.”
The turnout for the bond referendum was a paltry 1,089 people, less turnout than the last bond referendum nearly 20 years ago.
The vote was geographically split across the county with the North, East and South areas of the county opposing the bond referendum. The Central and West areas of the county voted in favor of the bonds.
There were a few tense moments at the county elections office as school leaders gathered to await the results. The measure was running behind by 16 votes until the West Jackson votes were tallied, giving the referendum final approval.
Voters OK school bonds
