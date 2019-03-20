Plans revised for ‘Riverwalk’ property

Plans have changed for the former “Atlanta Riverwalk” property near Braselton.
Rotunda Land Group, LLC, the new developer of the property, recently took its first steps toward a zoning change on the 512-acre property off SR 211 near Union Church Rd. The group filed a Development of Regional Impact application for the massive project with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Rotunda is requesting condition changes for the Atlanta Riverwalk property, which was previously granted a rezoning by the Hall County Board of Commissioners. (The request raised significant public interest, but nothing ever came of the project.)
“We are seeking a change in conditions (not a rezoning) from the old Atlanta Riverwalk plan,” said Henry W. Massie, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Rotunda. “…The different deviations in conditions from the old plan include changing the specific type of uses for each pod. We are planning to have a southern coastal craftsman type architectural theme to be present throughout the project.”
Four sections are planned in the development, which Massie said could include:
•122,500 square feet of retail, 122,500 sq. ft. of office, 560 multifamily residential units, 75 townhomes, 25 assisted-living townhomes and a 175-room hotel.
•5,000 sq. ft. event facility, 92,000 sq. ft. of commercial/retail space and 160 residential units over the retail.
•219 residential units.
•340 townhomes and 220 cottages.
Massie added the master planned community has now been renamed “Reveille.”
The master plan would be developed in three phases.
Massie said he expects they’ll break ground near the end of 2019. According to the DRI application, the project could be completed by 2027.
