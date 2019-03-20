Has Johnson resigned as board of elections chairman?

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 20. 2019
Ron Johnson has reportedly given a letter to Jackson County officials resigning as chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections. But when asked for a copy of the resignation letter, county attorney Chris Hamilton declined to release it.
“The chairman has raised an objection to the production of his correspondence to me as counsel for the Board of Elections,” Hamilton wrote in response to the request. “Therefore, I am referring the matter to Thomas Mitchell who is serving as conflict counsel for the Board of Elections.”
See the full story in the March 20 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.