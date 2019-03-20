Ron Johnson has reportedly given a letter to Jackson County officials resigning as chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections. But when asked for a copy of the resignation letter, county attorney Chris Hamilton declined to release it.
“The chairman has raised an objection to the production of his correspondence to me as counsel for the Board of Elections,” Hamilton wrote in response to the request. “Therefore, I am referring the matter to Thomas Mitchell who is serving as conflict counsel for the Board of Elections.”
See the full story in the March 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Has Johnson resigned as board of elections chairman?
