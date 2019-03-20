Ramey, Edwards named by BOE

Joy Edwards and Hank Ramey were named by the Banks County Board of Education Thursday night to serve as assistant superintendent.
Edwards will be assistant superintendent of instruction. Ramey will be assistant superintendent of administrative services.
Ramey is currently principal of Banks County Middle School. His replacement has not been named yet.
Edwards is currently director of curriculum.
“Technically, no one will be replacing Ms. Edwards,” stated Ann Hopkins, who was recently named as the new superintendent to replace Stan Davis, who is retiring. “We are reorganizing and shifting some responsibilities. There will no longer be the position of director of curriculum rather there will be an assistant superintendent of instruction. Mr. Ramey will actually be replacing my position of assistant superintendent and will serve as the assistant superintendent of administrative services. We are not adding a position- only restructuring some things.”
