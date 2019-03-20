Going into Friday night’s region doubleheader against Oglethorpe County, the Banks County Leopards were a perfect 4-0 in Region 8-AA play. On Saturday, the Leopards still were perfect.
The Leopards (12-2) dispatched Oglethorpe County 8-3 and 11-1 in the doubleheader. The Leopards are now 6-0 in Region 8-AA play heading into this Friday’s doubleheader at Rabun County.
“This weekend was good for us,” head coach Peyton Hart said, “faced some great competition and the guys rose to the occasion.
“Oglethorpe is a very well-coached team and Stephens is as well. They both have tough kids, so we feel very fortunate to win. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence and are playing together, but we are focused on Rabun, solely. Nothing else really matters except the first game Friday night against Rabun. We’re getting back to work this week to clean up some little things and are still focused on getting better.”
Hart called Rabun County a “culture that is rich in tradition and winning” with “tough” players that went to the playoffs last season.
“We are excited about the challenge and opportunity,” Hart added.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
BASEBALL: Leopards' fast start continues with more wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry