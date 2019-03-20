BASEBALL: Leopards' fast start continues with more wins

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 20. 2019
Going into Friday night’s region doubleheader against Oglethorpe County, the Banks County Leopards were a perfect 4-0 in Region 8-AA play. On Saturday, the Leopards still were perfect.
The Leopards (12-2) dispatched Oglethorpe County 8-3 and 11-1 in the doubleheader. The Leopards are now 6-0 in Region 8-AA play heading into this Friday’s doubleheader at Rabun County.
“This weekend was good for us,” head coach Peyton Hart said, “faced some great competition and the guys rose to the occasion.
“Oglethorpe is a very well-coached team and Stephens is as well. They both have tough kids, so we feel very fortunate to win. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence and are playing together, but we are focused on Rabun, solely. Nothing else really matters except the first game Friday night against Rabun. We’re getting back to work this week to clean up some little things and are still focused on getting better.”
Hart called Rabun County a “culture that is rich in tradition and winning” with “tough” players that went to the playoffs last season.
“We are excited about the challenge and opportunity,” Hart added.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.