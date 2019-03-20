Prep Roundup: Apalachee’s Hagan breaks brother’s wins record

Apalachee High School senior tennis player Eli Hagan broke his older brother Chandler’s all-time record for school wins Tuesday as the Wildcats defeated Winder-Barrow 3-2 at the Brad Akins YMCA.
Hagan improved to 65-2 for his career, defeating Jordan Her at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0).
Following the No. 1 singles match, Winder-Barrow evened the score as Jared Hoch won 6-1, 6-1 over Jeremiah Chance at No. 3 singles. The Bulldoggs then took a 2-1 lead as Matthew Colosimo won his No. 2 singles match (6-0, 6-2) over Lloyd Phinney.
But Apalachee came back to win the match with strong doubles play. Parker King and Ishan Patel won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles in a back-and-forth match with Drew Mullis and Dawson Holman. Patrick Fuller and Isiah Vang then clinched it with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Francisco Anguiano and Tyler Xiong.
Apalachee went 1-2 last weekend at the Granger Invitational in LaGrange, losing 3-2 to both Morgan County and Lumpkin County before bouncing back with a 3-2 win over South Paulding.
Hagan and the doubles team of Fuller and Vang won all three of their respective matches. Apalachee was scheduled to host Archer on Wednesday and travel to Discovery on Thursday.
The Winder-Barrow boys and girls will take part in the Jekyll Island Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Bulldoggs defeated the Lady Wildcats 4-1 Tuesday. Laura McNally defeated Laura Llorentes (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles, while Scarlett Woodard won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles over Angel Swancey.
Apalachee’s Brittany Morales won her first match of the season, beating Katie Bush 1-6, 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. In doubles action, Morgan Macaw and Chesney Loggins beat Allie James and Fernanda Jaime (6-0, 6-0), and Riley Pavlik and Kathy Park knocked off Katie Silva and Cecilia Jaime.
Softball: BCA gets wins over Lanier Christian
The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team picked up a pair of wins over Lanier Christian, winning 7-6 at home on Thursday and then pulling away for an 18-7, six-inning road victory on Tuesday.
In Thursday’s game, Lanier scored three runs in the first to grab an early lead. BCA (2-0) got two back in the third when Lindzie Owen doubled with one out, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Clancy Borbeau, and Mycah Baker followed with a solo home run. A two-run, inside-the-park home run by Olivia Morgan in the fourth plated Kaleigh Roseland. BCA added another run in the inning on a Borbeau double that scored Taylor Buckner.
The Knights added an insurance run in the sixth when Roseland led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout by Morgan and scored on a bunt single by Buckner.
Lanier tied the game in the seventh with a double, two singles, two walks and a hit batsman. But in the bottom of the seventh, Baker led off with a double. After back-to-back walks by Hannah Still and Jadyn Goddard, pinch-hitter Audrey Fry slapped a base hit to left to end it.
Borbeau pitched the first 6 1/3 innings on the mound, while Mary Lyndsey Wyatt worked the final 2/3 of an inning and earned the win.
The Knights trailed 7-5 entering the top of the fifth of Tuesday’s game but got nine in the fifth and four more in the sixth to turn it upside down. Buckner went 4-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs, while Borbeau went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Owen, Still, Morgan and Fry all had multi-hit games.
Baseball: Knights
fall at JMA
It was tough going for the Bethlehem Christian baseball team Tuesday as the Knights fell 10-0 in five innings to John Milledge Academy in a GISA Region 4-AAA contest.
The Trojans scored all 10 of their runs in the first inning on six hits and five walks and then relied on their starting pitcher, who tossed a four-hit shutout.
Brock Harris led the Knights (3-7, 1-1 region) with two hits, while Drew Everett and Parker Torres had a hit apiece.
The Knights will resume play Friday with another region contest at home against Augusta Prep. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Golf: Winder-Barrow teams beat Cherokee Bluff
The Winder-Barrow golf teams picked up wins at Chateau Elan over Cherokee Bluff on Thursday as the boys won 136-147, and the Lady Bulldoggs prevailed 172-204.
Rhotie West led Winder-Barrow in the boys match with a 41, Cam Horne shot a 45, and Devin Martin fired a 50.
The Lady Bulldoggs were led by Brooke Beasley’s 53, while Chloe Patchin shot a 55 and Carlee Schotter scored a 64.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Thursday when they face Jefferson at Double Oaks Golf Club, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Prep Roundup: Apalachee’s Hagan breaks brother’s wins record
