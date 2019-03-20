Basketball: BCA’s Peevy selected to all-state team

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s Ray Peevy made school history last week as the junior guard was selected to the GISA Class AAA boys basketball all-state team, the first ever Knight basketball player to earn that honor.
Peevy, a three-year starter, averaged 11.7 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game and went 73 percent from the free throw line this season as he helped lead the Knights to a program-best 23-7 mark and the Knights’ first Final Four appearance.
Peevy also made arguably the biggest shot in program history on Feb. 16, drilling a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime to lift the Knights to a 46-45 win over Brookwood School in the state quarterfinals at Stratford Academy in Macon. The Knights lost in the Final Four to eventual state champion The Heritage School on Feb. 22 at Georgia Southwestern State University. Peevy had 8 points in that game.
Peevy was also named to the all-Region 4-AAA team and was joined by three other BCA players — senior guards Makyal Cooper and Travis Taylor and junior forward Laine Jean Francois.
Cooper finished the year with 9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Taylor, who moved in for his senior campaign, posted 7.8 points, 5.8 boards, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per contest.
Francois emerged as a strong force in the post and finished with 7.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor.
The Knights finished second in the regular season region standings and placed third in the region tournament last month at John Milledge Academy.
