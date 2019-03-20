Opening Day for BCPRD takes place Saturday

The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department is holding Opening Day for the recreation baseball teams this Saturday.
The parade of athletes begins at 11 a.m. as teams will be led from the recreation center through the driveway of Windmill Park. The Opening Day ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on field No. 2
Adult-League Softball
The BCPRD will offer adult-league softball during the spring.
The recreation department is offering both co-ed softball and a men’s open league. The co-ed league will play traditional co-ed league rules. The men’s league will play by ASA and park rules.
The cost per team is $500. Registration closes April 8. Games begin the week of April 22. Games will be played over eight weeks. The coaches’ meeting will take place on April 15.
For more, contact Todd Mayfield at the BCPRD at 706-677-4407 or tmayfield@co.banks.ga.us.
