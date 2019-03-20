Baseball: Bulldoggs power past Dacula in region opener

The Winder-Barrow baseball team started out GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Monday with quite the bang.
Senior Zack Smith and junior Hunter Marsh hit two home runs apiece, and sophomore Brady House added a round-tripper as the Bulldoggs throttled Dacula 16-0 in five innings on the road in the first of a three-game series this week.
Smith, an Ole Miss signee, was the main instigator of the damage, hitting both his home runs, including a grand slam, and driving in six runs in an 11-run fifth inning. He finished the day 2-for-3 with the homers, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs.
Winder-Barrow (10-3, 1-0 region) jumped on top early with a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run homer by Marsh. The Bulldoggs then added three in the third when Smith’s sacrifice fly brought in House and Marsh followed with another two-run blast.
Then came the 11-run explosion in the fifth. Trevor Maddox started the inning with a single and then trotted home on House’s two-run homer. Then after Blake Friend drew a walk, Smith hit his first homer of the night to make it 9-0. Marsh, Trace Jeffers and Sam Darling all drew walks around a groundout to load the bases with two outs, and a passed ball followed by a Maddox RBI single made it 11-0.
Friend drew another walk to make it 12-0 and then Smith launched his grand slam to cap the scoring.
The Bulldoggs provided more than enough run support for senior right-hander Cain Tatum as the Georgia signee pitched five scoreless frames and limited the Falcons (5-9, 0-1) to just one hit and one walk while striking out two.
It was the second straight win for the Bulldoggs, who finished up non-region play Thursday with a 4-3 win over Heritage of Conyers at Coolray Field. The Bulldoggs grabbed an early lead on a two-run triple in the bottom of the first by Smith that plated House and courtesy runner Jhaydon Sullivan. They added another run in the second when Darling led off with a single, moved to third on a Lance Sikes single and then scored on a squeeze bunt by Maddox.
Heritage scratched across a run in the fifth before the Bulldoggs got it back in the sixth on a wild pitch. The Patriots got two runs off House in the seventh on a two-out, two-run double, but House was able to get a groundout to end the game and notch the save.
Tatum, Noah Higgins, CJ Harrison, Austin Lockridge, Marsh, Jeffers and House all worked an inning apiece on the mound for the Bulldoggs.
The Dacula series was set to resume Wednesday at Winder-Barrow before wrapping up Friday back at Dacula. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
