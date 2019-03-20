SOFTBALL: Cronic tabbed as new head coach of the Lady Leopards

Earlier this year, the Banks County softball community learned that Tony Bowen was stepping away from the program. The Lady Leopards, though, didn’t have to look far to find his replacement.
Kelby Cronic, who has served as an assistant coach at Banks County for nine seasons, has been named the next head coach of the Lady Leopards. Cronic takes over a team that finished second in Class AA last season and third in 2017. This is his first varsity head-coaching job.
“I feel really blessed as to what I’m coming into,” Cronic said. “A lot of coaches come into programs and they’re having to rebuild, to where I’m coming in and seven of the kids that are going to return played in the state championship game last year. I have seven returning starters that are going to step on the field to start the season off, and as a head coach you can’t ask for much more than that.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
