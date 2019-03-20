TENNIS: Lady Leopards defeat Elbert Co.

Wednesday, March 20. 2019
The Banks County girls' tennis team squeaked out a 3-2 road win Tuesday at Elbert County.
Jaden Hoard won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. She was the lone singles win for the Lady Leopards. The doubles duos of Jill Martine-Betsy Chambers and Mikayla Beckett-Aspen Davis won in straight sets.
The boys' team was swept 5-0 by Elbert County.
For more on last week's matches, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
