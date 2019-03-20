SOCCER: Leopards get first region win of 2019

The Banks County boys' soccer team had been knocking on the door of a region win for several weeks. On Tuesday night at Oglethorpe County, the door opened.
The Leopards defeated Oglethorpe County 2-1.
"We did not play our best game by far, but played well enough to win," head coach Michael Boomer said.
Erwin Durmic connected on a header and Connor Mote booted through a second-half goal. Luis Arteaga assisted on both goals.
"I was proud and that is what I told them," Boomer said.
He added he wants to "string" together a few more wins before the team's spring break.
