SOCCER: Leopards get first region win of 2019

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 20. 2019
The Banks County boys' soccer team had been knocking on the door of a region win for several weeks. On Tuesday night at Oglethorpe County, the door opened.
The Leopards defeated Oglethorpe County 2-1.
"We did not play our best game by far, but played well enough to win," head coach Michael Boomer said.
Erwin Durmic connected on a header and Connor Mote booted through a second-half goal. Luis Arteaga assisted on both goals.
"I was proud and that is what I told them," Boomer said.
He added he wants to "string" together a few more wins before the team's spring break.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.