GOLF: Commerce's Standridge surpasses 500 wins

When you look up the word dedication, there’s a chance a picture of Commerce girls’ golf coach Warren Standridge will appear next to the word.
For some coaches, 100 wins, regardless of the sport, is a major deal. For Standridge, when his team putted out last Tuesday to defeat Tallulah Falls and Franklin County, Standridge had eclipsed 500 wins as a golf coach. Standridge’s 500 wins comes during his time at Commerce and Jackson County.
“I don’t guess many golf coaches think about it,” Standridge said. “I always keep records and stats to compare and make sure we are working to get better. I track all the kids that play in the program.
“That’s when I realized I was closing in on 300 then 350 and it has continued until now. I don’t talk about it much, but 500 was a goal. It was the one I wanted to reach after I realized I was near 400. As a coach, I am driven to win just like the kids. I hate to lose.”
When he first started as an assistant, Standridge said like many coaches, he wanted the players to just play the course and “hope” the players get better. When he saw things weren’t changing, he knew he needed to change something when he became the head coach.
