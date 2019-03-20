SOCCER: JCCHS girls remain unbeaten in region play

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team survived a physical contest and kept its unbeaten region record intact in the process.
The Panthers pulled out a 5-2 road win Friday over region foe Morgan County, which drew two yellow cards, to move to 4-0 in region play.
“I thought we played a good game,” coach Matt Maier said. “We stuck with what we do best and didn’t get sucked into what Morgan County wanted to do. We still need to work on finishing, but that is a common theme with all teams.”
Lindsey Fowler scored two goals, and Serenity Castillo, Montgomery Garland and Kennedy Harris scored one goal each as Jackson County ran its region winning streak to 24 games.
Jackson County faces a major matchup with Region 8-AAA co-leader Jefferson Friday at 5:30 p.m. at home.
