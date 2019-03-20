BASEBALL: Eagles snap five-game skid with 11-0 win

East Jackson snapped a five-game losing skid in convincing fashion.
Behind a three-hit complete game shutout from starting pitcher Halton Hardy, the Eagles thumped non-region opponent Riverside Military Academy 11-0 Monday at the University of North Georgia.
“It was great to just see the kids playing hard and reaping the benefits of their hard work,” coach Tedd Sims said. “Yeah, it wasn’t a region game, but we took care of business. That’s what I’m proud of.”
Hardy used just 57 pitches — 44 of which went for strikes — in going the distance and while striking out eight batters and only walking one.
“He was just attacking the zone early and had a lot of first-pitch ground outs,” Sims said. “He had all three pitches working for strikes (Monday) night. It was just good to see.”
East Jackson finished with 12 hits, led by Jarrett Pursley, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Hardy helped himself out at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Others with multi-hit games were Caleb Adair (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Josh Compton (2-for-2, double, RBI).
East Jackson led 1-0 until the top of the third when it scored three runs and then added three more in the top of the fourth. The Eagles posted four more runs in the sixth to bring the run rule into effect.
Playing on a college field made the evening even more special, Sims said.
“That was a great atmosphere for the kids — to see a college field and a college facility,” he said.
East Jackson will continue its break from region play this week with a Thursday home game against Mountain View at 6 p.m. The Bears are ranked No. 7 in the state’s highest classification. Sims said his team will “get to put on our big boy pants Thursday.”
“It will be good for our kids to see a high-level of baseball,” Sims said.
Eagles swept
by Hart Co.
Region opponent Hart County took three games from East Jackson last week, winning 5-1 last Tuesday in Hartwell and then taking both ends of a doubleheader Saturday with 4-0 and 4-2 wins at East Jackson.
The Eagles were limited to four hits in the loss last Tuesday. Dylan Varner, who went 2-for-3, delivered the Eagles’ only run with an RBI single in the top of the second inning.
Halton Hardy threw six innings for the Eagles, allowing eight hits and five runs, three of which were earned. The junior walked no batters and struck out four.
The Eagles were then shut out in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Bulldogs’ Casey Tallent, who threw a complete game with seven hits allowed and six strikeouts. East Jackson’s Josh Compton went the distance as well, allowing seven hits and four runs, just two of which were earned. He struck out nine Hart County batters and walked two.
Caleb Adair led the Eagles at the plate, going 2-for-4.
The second inning proved to be pivotal, as East Jackson, down 1-0, was unable to capitalize on a bases-loaded no-out situation in the bottom half of the inning.
In game two, Hart County broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fourth and held on for the win. Jake Varner led East Jackson at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort. Hardy drove home the Eagles’ first run, lining out to center field to score Varner. Jarret Pursley provided the Eagles’ other run, singling home Compton in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Adair worked a complete game for the Eagles, allowing 12 hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out three.
BASEBALL: Eagles snap five-game skid with 11-0 win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry