TRACK AND FIELD: Top-ranked Jefferson boys win at GAC, girls take second

The Jefferson boys’ track and field team is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA and backed up that ranking this Saturday.
The Dragons won the 15-team Greater Atlanta Invitational on the strength of seven first-place finishes.
"I think the GAC meet was one of the best performances we have had yet," Jefferson assistant coach Amos Tift said. "We had some great things happen across the board."
Robbie Head recorded two more throwing victories, winning the shotput (50-9.5) and discus (146-6), while Eli Morris continued his dominance of the hurdles with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (14.07) and 300-meter hurdles (39.47).
Meanwhile, Tripp Bullock recorded a career-best vault of 13-8 to win that event, and Jason Burke took the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-4 to win that event.
Distance-running standout Riley Thornton won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:34.9.
"Jason Burke returned to form in the high jump and Robbie, Eli and Tripp continue to perform at a high level," Tift said.
Tift added that he was impressed with how the team performed against upper echelon programs like Buford, Mill Creek and GAC. As for the team's No. 1-ranking in Class AAA, Tift said the team is more focused on daily improvements.
"I think (head) coach (Brady) Sigler said it best the other day to our team," Tift said. "He said the way you win championships is to keep your focus on the day at hand and what you can do to continue to get better and improve and enjoy the process. That’s our focus, to take one day at a time and focus on working hard to improve. If we can do that I am confident we will continue to find success."
As for the girls, fourth-ranked Jefferson finished second, four points behind Class AAAAAAA Mill Creek, but did place ahead of Class AAA No. 1-ranked GAC.
“I am very pleased with the way our athletes competed on Saturday,” girls’ head coach Brandon Vinson said. “Despite the cool weather, we still had many of our girls getting PRs.”
Those personal records (PRs) included two school records falling.
Claire Kulniszewski took first in the pole vault, clearing a school-record height of 10-7, winning that even by a foot-and-a-half. Ellie Issacs continued her strong season in the throws by winning the discus (113-7) and set a school record in the shotput with a throw of 39-8.5 to finish second in that event.
Caitlin Schroder won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:31.14.
“Also, I am just proud of our team being able to place in the top 8 in every event and get points while competing against 14 other quality teams,” Vinson said. “Being able to do this can help us win region and make a run at state.”
Vinson said it’s important that the team remain healthy.
“For this meet, we were without our number one high jumper Jojo Smith, who could have probably helped us win the meet, considering we only lost by four points,” Vinson said. “Meanwhile, I hope our athletes continue to stay humble and work hard, as we get closer to a pivotal part of our season.”
